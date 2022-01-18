more than 200 applications have already arrived in less than three days

Over the weekend, therefore before the start of the Autogrill Camper tour, over 200 young Sicilians have already applied for the “Sicily Campus” project with which Autogrill offers a free theoretical-practical training course to be followed first by a fixed-term contract of six months in the points of sale on the national territory to get to know the company and then – for a selected number of participants – an insertion with a professionalizing apprenticeship lasting two years to acquire the profile of Service Manager.

Today inauguration in Palermo, at Villa Riso, of the tour of the Camper Autogrill on the island – from tomorrow to Thursday between Cefalù, Castelbuono and Modica -, with the greeting of Cettina Martorana, councilor for productive activities of the Municipality of Palermo and the director of Italy- Autogrill’s Europe of Human Resources, Gabriele Belsito.

For Belsito, here is the identikit of the ideal candidate: “We are looking for the best talents, who are also endowed with great passion and who want to know our world well through the period of training and work experience in the points of sale”. In the same vein, starred chef Ciccio Sultano: “My collaboration with Autogrill does not only want to bring great cuisine to the company, but also serves to collaborate with a great partner who gives the opportunity to network. I started working in a bar, I have always cultivated my ambition and today I tell young people to give strength to their dreams “.

Vincenzo Barbaro, delegate of the Job Consultants Foundation and president of Job Neet, creator of the “Campus Autogrill” project, announced: “Let’s introduce students to this new training-work model, which aims to enhance talent, that is, not only the ability to know how to do, but also to know how to contain constantly evolving knowledge and values. This represents their future opportunity. In fact, the initiative aims to create a continuous relationship with the territory capable of encouraging the exchange between young people and Autogrill with training courses for job placement that can hopefully be replicated from year to year. The model can be valid not only for Autogrill and large companies, but also for small and medium-sized enterprises united in the implementation of the project with finalized network contracts “.

Cesare Damiano, consultant to the Minister of Labor, praised this innovative model which introduces a “virtuous” internship system and hoped that it will become a structural method: “Already as Minister of Labor – he recalled – I have often favored alternating school courses -work with major national players. For young students it is important to look around and get to know the world of work, as well as for those who work it is important not to stop and keep updating “.

Similarly, the national president of the Job Consultants Foundation, Vincenzo Silvestri, emphasized the role of private employment agencies in the success of these voluntary business initiatives to implement active employment policies and also solicited the financial participation of public institutions.

This idea was collected by the regional councilor for professional training, Roberto Lagalla, who invited Autogrill “to participate in the second call for notice 33, which expires at the end of February and which in the first edition, out of the 6 million euros available, received requests for 9 million, with the participation of major national players such as Costa Cruises. The Region – concluded Lagalla – has created this new training model: companies can propose training plans for young people, in collaboration with training bodies, which the Region finances, provided that at the end the company undertakes to hire a percentage of the subjects formats. In Sicily, training has changed, it has improved, and we ask the main national players, including Autogrill, to have faith in us “.