More than 200 cases of bone marrow cancer

Each year, 203 new cases of multiple myeloma or bone marrow cancer are diagnosed in the country, the most common signs of which are back or bone pain, unexplained fatigue and recurrent or persistent infections.

For these patients, both timely diagnosis and access to high-cost medications constitute one of the main limitations, which is why the Multiple Myeloma Patient Foundation yesterday called on the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health to expedite the delivery of high cost treatments.

When commemorating World Multiple Myeloma Day yesterday, the president of the foundation, Bertha Montero Rivera, recalled that it is the responsibility of the State, through the Ministry of Health, to respond to the needs of these patients who have been on the waiting list for more than 6 months. in the High Cost program, to have your medications approved.

He understands that blood cancers should be given the priority they deserve based on the morbidity burden they represent in the country and that the long waiting time for the drug to be approved has caused the deterioration of many patients.

He said that some have died waiting “as is the recent case of the death of the young Leydi Saldaña, 35, a multiple myeloma patient, who left 2 orphaned children. This young woman since March 14 of the current year was to begin her treatment, but unfortunately she did not have the luck of access to it, ”says the president of the entity in written statements.