More than 2,000 prescriptions delivered in a month by Medicina Cerca in Portoviejo – Ministry of Public Health

Portoviejo, August 20, 2022

The Portoviejo Specialty Hospital continues at a good pace with the delivery of prescriptions from the Close Medicine plan, led by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP). Its objective is that patients who go to outpatient clinics receive their medications in participating pharmacies and in agreement with the State portfolio.

On August 15, 2022, the first month of this strategy was completed, which was implemented in six hospitals in the country. Specifically, in the Portoviejo Specialties it started on July 27 of the current year. From that date until August 18, 2,322 prescriptions have been generated within this plan.

Matilde Pachay de Las Gilces, a resident of Crucita, is one of the beneficiaries of the Medicina Cerca plan. She went to the outpatient clinic of the health home and received her prescription with the medications to be picked up. In addition, she was given the prescription.

“I hope that this project continues, because it allows me to continue with my medical treatment and, above all, to have all the medicines that the doctor prescribed me,” said Matilde, upon leaving the hospital.

Diego Alay Cedeño arrived from the El Florón 5 sector of Portoviejo. He was treated by a health professional who generated his prescription. He then withdrew her medications in a timely manner. “They gave me the prescription with the medicines described to pick up at a pharmacy and thus comply with the treatment to recover my health.”

The Ministry of Health reminds that the patient must go with their citizenship card to the authorized pharmacy. In that space, the information of the prescription that contains a bar code is validated and, immediately, the drugs are delivered.

#TogetherForHealth