more than 2000 products and three plants

Share

This new Xiaomi store occupies a space of 1,000 square meters, within which you will be able to find products such as smartphones, smart TVs or smart speakers.

As announced by Xiaomi’s own vice president, Lu Weibing, through the Chinese social network Weibo, just a few days ago, the Chinese giant has just to open the largest store in its history in its native country.

Is about a three-storey building that houses more than 2,000 products of the firm and which is located in Wanxianghui, Zhongshan Road, Nanning City, South China.

This is the largest Xiaomi store in its history

Xiaomi has just opened its largest store to date in China, a building that is located in the province of Guangxi and that occupies a space of 1,000 square meters divided into three floors. In addition, the entrance of said building is crowned by a large 3D digital billboard that announces the most outstanding products of the Chinese brand.

Within these three floors you will be able to find more than 2,000 products from the Chinese giant such as smartphones, smart TVs, smart speakers and many other products from the Xiaomi ecosystem. In addition, if you make a purchase in this new store you can benefit from a series of raffles that are held on the occasion of the opening of the same and thanks to which you can win products like some Redmi Buds 3 or a XiaoAI Speaker Play One.

In addition, this new and gigantic Xiaomi store will also offer a complete after-sales service for the products that you have previously bought or those that you buy directly from it.

Xiaomi launches a 58-inch Smart TV with 4K resolution for less than 250 euros to change

We must remember that the Chinese brand began selling its products only online, but, little by little, started opening its own physical stores, first in China and later in other regions such as Spain. Obviously, China is the country in which the physical presence of Xiaomi is more palpable, since, currently, has more than 10,000 Mi Home stores in its native country.

Related topics: Xiaomi

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!