More than 25% of Europeans demand health and wellness experiences on their trips

Health and well-being are highly relevant factors for Europeans when choosing their trips. This concludes the profile data of the European wellness traveler released by Travellyze, the ITG group’s traveler intelligence platform, on the occasion of World Health Day. According to Travellyze data extracted from surveys of more than 23,000 European travelers, almost 3 out of 10 tourists seek health and wellness experiences on their trips, in addition to other factors such as cleanliness or hygiene.

As for the reference markets, Spanish (29%), Italian (26%) and German (24%) stand out as the main consumers of wellness tourism in Europe. On the other hand, only 16% of British tourists consider the wellness offer as an important component of a vacation.

Profile of the European wellness traveler

According to data from Travellyze, 40% of European travelers looking for relaxing experiences or spas in Spain are between 35 and 54 years old. In addition, wellness is no longer a thing for the rich. 28% of travelers who expect to enjoy this type of service on their holidays earn between €18,000 and €36,000 per year, and 36% spend less than €3,000 on their travel budget. Of them, 15% declare that they will allocate a larger budget than other years in 2022.

Regarding the means of inspiration, the European wellness tourist uses metasearch engines such as Google or Bing (42%), consults travel websites, hotels or airlines (35%) and reads online reviews of other travelers on pages such as Tripadvisor (33%) .

For this type of tourist, the recommendations of travel agencies (30%) acquire great importance, which shows that agencies must pay attention to the available offer adapted to the traveler who seeks health and wellness experiences.

The main social networks of inspiration for the wellness traveler are Instagram (31%), Facebook (27%) and YouTube (25%). An increase of 31% is observed during the last year in the repercussion of influencers or celebrities as a means of online inspiration.

40% of travelers looking for wellness experiences usually stay in 3 or 4-star hotels, or second homes (31.4%). However, the demand for hotels with spa services has increased by 72% in the last year.

The main source markets for European travelers place Spain as the second country of reference in wellness tourism in the EU, behind Italy and ahead of Portugal and Germany