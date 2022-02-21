More than 250 mines buried by the Jalisco Cartel terrorize the Tierra Caliente region in Michoacán

Death surrounds the roads of Michoacán in a dimension unknown until now. The appearance of antipersonnel mines in the vicinity of Aguililla is no longer a punctual anecdote in a context of increased violence in the Tierra Caliente region, but rather a macabre presence that frightens the long-suffering residents, victims of crossfire between cartels.

In less than a month of field work, the Mexican Army has deactivated more than 250 antipersonnel mines planted by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), according to military sources. The demining is part of the plan to bring some normality to the region and began at the end of January when the deployed soldiers detected the first artifacts buried a few centimeters deep and that days before caused the death of a peasant and serious injuries to his son. in El Aguaje, as well as damage to a military vehicle and its occupants who were traveling on the roads.

Most of the deactivated artifacts were located on dirt roads, abandoned houses and warehouses in Aguililla, Tepalcatepec and Cualcoman, but military officials estimate that there are hundreds more.

According to the Army, the cartel led by Nemesio Oseguera, alias The Menche, He is responsible for placing the explosives to prevent the entry of his rivals with whom the territory is disputed. On a daily basis, the Emergency Response Group and the Parachute Rifle Brigade travel to areas of Aguililla and Tepalcatepec to locate, remove and destroy homemade artifacts made with a metal tube filled with gunpowder and metal fragments.

The most recent attack cost the life of a 78-year-old peasant when his vehicle hit the detonator of an anti-personnel mine that destroyed the car in which he was heading to his land. Two weeks earlier, on January 31, soldiers from the 43rd Military Zone were crossing the limits of Tepalcatepec and Coalcomán, near Loma Blanca, when the armored truck they were traveling in activated another mine. The vehicle suffered a “total loss” and four soldiers were injured, including the driver, who was hospitalized in a “very serious” condition suffering injuries to the spine and leg.

Just three days ago, the Mexican Army had managed to take control of the municipality, from which the leader of the Jalisco Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, is from and in which this criminal organization had spread terror since 2019.

A soldier searches for antipersonnel mines in Aguililla, Michoacán, on February 18.

The Ministry of Defense (Sedena) has deployed a bomb squad to the area and, although it has not yet managed to delimit the risk areas, the area has been considered a “minefield”. According to the military, there are antipersonnel mines scattered throughout at least six towns and villages in the municipalities of Aguililla and Tepalcatepec, the homeland of former self-defense leader José Manuel Mireles.

According to journalist Héctor De Mauleón, eight years ago, a PGR report revealed that the Zetas and the Gulf Cartel, among other criminal groups, had obtained Claymore M18A1 antipersonnel mines that the United States sold to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s. Government of El Salvador so that it would fight the guerrillas.

The minefield that the Sedena combs these days surrounds the municipality of Aguililla, stronghold of the CJNG and homeland of its leader, The Menchoone of the most wanted criminals by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), who has offered a reward of 10 million dollars in exchange for a clue about his possible whereabouts, one of the highest.

So far, federal forces have swept more than six kilometers in the community of Naranjo de Chila, where most of the explosives were found; 150 meters away from each other, according to the person in charge of a military group that is an expert in explosives cited by The universal. These sources confirmed that they have found explosives not only in the fields surrounding the town but also within the community. The arrival of the Army in Tierra Caliente has forced the CJNG to withdraw and move to the neighboring state of Colima, where it faces the Los Mezcales cartel, after the rupture of the alliance it had with The Menche.

