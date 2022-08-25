More than 255 million euros, the sum to recover electricity generation in Cuba

The breakdowns in four generation units that have put the electrical system in Cuba in a serious crisis would mean an investment of around 255 million euros that the Government does not haveacknowledged the officials of the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

In an appearance on the television program of the Round table, Minister Liván Arronte and other officials detailed the situation that has caused the largest blackouts in 30 years in Cubawhich have come to represent up to four hours of electricity per day in various parts of the country.

According to Edier Guzmán Pacheco, director of thermal generation of the Electric Union (UNE), of the 20 power generation blocks assembled in Cuba, only 16 are availablesince failures of great magnitude have destroyed four.

Among them, unit 7 of the Mariel Thermoelectric plant was lost last March, and it was followed by unit 6, which had just been synchronized in September 2021 and had reached 100MW of generation. For the latter, unlike the rest, 95% of the necessary resources have already been contracted abroad, although for them there is a delivery period of six months. Therefore, it is expected to have it ready by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Nevertheless, in machine 7 of the Mariel Thermoelectric Plant, the entire structure was damaged. “It is going to be rebuilt, but part of the equipment requires 90 to 100 million and that financing is not available”acknowledged the official.

The Felton unit 2 boiler fire due to a failure in a pipe of an oil recirculation line, it was a very serious failure. His recovery will take “never less than a year”Guzman Pacheco said.

For that breakdown “there is an estimated budget of 55 million, but we don’t have the money”he acknowledged.

While, Block 4 of the Nuevitas Thermoelectric Plant could be operating in about 40 days, although “it requires capital maintenance that costs 100-110 million euros that are not available”added.

Finally, “block 1 of the Felton Thermoelectric Plant is new. There the turbine was affected by another fire about five years ago. The boiler was repaired, but due to the repairs there were damage to the pipes that make it unstable,” he warned.

Such breakdowns mean 565MW less for the national electrical system. “The 16 blocks that work are 2,043MW, of which there are breakdowns and maintenance to be carried out, so not all of them produce electricity all the time,” Guzmán Pacheco said.

Unexpected breakdowns depend on chance. For example, the official explained, on Wednesday, August 24, “we woke up with block 3 of Renté undergoing maintenance, and a breakdown in the Camilo Cienfuegos thermoelectric plant. In other words, there are around 400MW more affected.”

According to the Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte Cruz, the failures in Mariel and Felton “prevented the commitment that had been made for the summer to be met and the existing energy reserve was lost” in the country.

The owner said that Among the factors affecting the outlook are fuel limitations due to rising prices and the US embargo.

“The fuel must be brought from Asia, from Europe, it cannot be obtained in the region,” he commented, ignoring the millionaire monthly shipments from Venezuela.

“Maintaining the national electricity system is expensive. Installing a MW is in the order of between one million and 1.6 million,” he stressed.

“We are going to install new power and we are going to repair it,” he promised. “You can’t solve all the problems at once and capital maintenance takes up to a year”he said, and assured that the commitment of his Ministry is to recover 449MW before the end of the year, as well as “incorporate investments that represent 531MW, with foreign investment and national resources, at the end of the year,” he said, without offering details.

The blackouts have caused an increase in social unrest throughout Cubawhich climaxed at the end of last week in Nuevitas, Camagüey, where hundreds of residents demonstrated against the regime for three consecutive days, and ended up facing the repressive forces sent to repress them.

Likewise, there is an increase in strange fires and attacks against state facilities throughout the Islandas evidence of the critical moment in the relationship between Cubans and their authorities.