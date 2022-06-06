More than 3.5 million signatures against Amber Heard put the premiere of Aquaman 2 in check

If nothing prevents it, the film ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ will hit theaters on March 13, 2023. The sequel to the first installment about DC Comics’ aquatic superhero has a Ambert Heard among your cast. The actress returns as the princess Mere after appearing in ‘Justice League’ and ‘Aquaman’.

However, the controversy surrounding the turbulent divorce with the actor Johnny Depp directly affects the release of the film. Specifically, the lurid details that came out in each session of the judgment that both artists disputed in USA put in check the presence from Heard in the sequel.

media trial

in the county of Fairfaxin the state of Virginia, the umpteenth trial between the couple, who since they divorced in 2017 have only been seen in court, took place over several weeks. This time, Depp won the trial for defamation. The verdict is that Heard must pay Depp $15 million for falsely defaming him and Depp $2 million for Heard’s counterclaim.

Heard’s reputation and credibility have been greatly damaged after the lawsuit. ccording to a psychologist hired by the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, the actress has “a lot of inner anger and hostility” as well as “fluctuating moods.” Furthermore, she stated that she suffers from a Borderline personality disorder (TLP).

4.5 million signatures to “remove” Heard

With Heard on the tightrope, Depp fans take the opportunity to make more blood: 4.5 million people have signed a petition on the platform Change.org so that the producer Warner Bros eliminate Heard from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, which is in the phase of post production.

was the user Jeanne Larson who started this application. It was ____ ago nine monthsbut the signatures increased exponentially when the defamation trial began.

Larson states that the artist “has been exposed as an abuser and domestic abuser” and gives as an example the amputation of a finger of the hand that caused her with a vodka bottle. “He will have to live with it all his life,” the petition reads.

Hollywood would have already moved tab

The ‘media circus‘ they are starring Depp and Heard don’t like in Hollywood. The Warner Bross environment has indicated to various specialized media that it has already taken action on the matter and Princess Mera has been relegated “less than 10 minutes” from appearance in the sequel ‘Aquaman 2’.

Some web pages in the United States go further and claim that all Heard’s scenes have been “deleted and removed” from the sequel he directs james wan, as the signatories of Change.org want. However, the producer would not have made this decision to please the fans, but rather out of fear that the scandal directly affect the collection of the feature film.

The rumors are such that in the United States a possible name for Heard’s replacement has been considered: the mother of dragons in ‘Game of Thrones’, Emilia Clarke, who in that same series already worked with the protagonist of Aquaman, Jason Momoa. The fans settle for these rumors and the ‘fan art’ has already done his thing in Instagram: several users have already changed the face of the queen of atlantis by Daenerys Targaryens.

Another request in 2020

The petition underway on Change.org is not the first against Heard. In 2020, Depp not only lost his case against the British newspaper ‘The Sun‘ who called him an “abuser”. As a result of the High Court in London estimating that those words that were published were “substantially true in their content”, the actor was fired from the franchise ‘fantastic animals‘, which is also produced by Warner Bros, like ‘Aquaman.’

So, his fans created they requested on the same platform of popular petitions the “immediate” dismissal of his ex-wife from the universe of DC Comics. On that occasion, the initiative added more than a million signatures. But he did not achieve his purpose. Two years later, and with more legal scandals in the backpack, perhaps they will achieve their goal.