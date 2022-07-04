More than 30 decomposing bodies found inside funeral home in Jeffersonville, Indiana | Univision Chicago WGBO

News

Photo of Zach Zach27 mins ago
Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some in a state of decomposition, were found inside a funeral home in Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.

The Police of Jeffersonville, a suburb of Louisvillewent to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center and found 31 bodies, some of them “in an advanced state of decompositionaccording to Commander Isaac Parker.

The commander explained that the office of the county coroner had reported a strong odor emanating from the building, the AP reported.

Inside, officers wearing hazmat gear found bodies “in different places in the building.” Some of the remains had been at the funeral home since March, according to Parker.

Police also found cremated remains of 16 more people.

What the police reported about the bodies at the funeral home

It was a very unpleasant scene” (…) “the conditions were not good”, said Parker.

Owner he’s been talking about the funeral home with police since Friday night, when authorities responded to the scene, according to Parker.

It was detailed that an investigation by the over 30 bodies found at funeral home is in progress.

The remains were taken to the coroner’s office. Clark County for identification.

