More than 350 hotels for sale on the Romagna Riviera from Comacchio to Misano Adriatico. Partial data extrapolated from simple searches on the Trovacasa portal but which are reflected in the words of the category representatives. Approximately 350 hotels – to look at the portal numbers – for sale all over the Riviera.





The crisis in the sector “There have always been hotels for sale and it is not a novelty of the last period – explains Patrizia Rinaldis (president of Aia Rimini) – lately they have, this is true, revealed. There is difficulty in finding staff, many are unable to pass the hotel and the rents are often high. The lack of staff has certainly affected the mood of many hoteliers a lot. Many structures for sale – underlines Rinaldis – will have to be redeveloped ». For the record, the selling prices range between 150,000 euros and 7 million euros and in addition it should be noted that there are many structures on the Riviera that – a known theme – need redevelopment to adapt to the rules and the tourist system. «The pandemic – insists Rinaldis – has highlighted these issues. We need tools and help to get back to being competitive. I believe that the meaning of these sales can be inserted in this discourse: to sell to renovate and redevelop ».

All the numbers In detail, the data partly reflect the extent of the individual municipalities on the coast and the relative density of hotel facilities. Here because in Rimini the numbers are high: in the province, in the municipalities bordering the coast, 280 hotels are put on the market. In return 159 are located in the largest area (about 16 kilometers) on the sea or the capital. But there are also many in Riccione – 80 – the second largest municipality and followed by Bellaria, where there are 16 and almost equal numbers of the smaller municipalities of Misano (13) and Cattolica). Overall, the numbers of the Rimini Riviera are mass (out of 350 hotels 280 are located in this area) but certainly not the least ones in Cervia – where 27 hotels are on the market – and Cesenatico – even 33 – suggest that the phenomenon is proportional to the density of structures present in the area. It should therefore come as no surprise that altogether north of Milano Marittima, along the coast of the Municipality of Ravenna (from Marina to Punta Marina), the structures for sale do not exceed 20 units.