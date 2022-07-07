More than 37,000 customers are left without power after the outage of 10 substations in Caguas

Over 37,000 customers from LUMA Energy They lost power this morning after 10 substations in the Caguas region went out of service, confirmed the company in charge of the transmission and distribution system of the electrical system in Puerto Rico.

The outage occurred around 7:20 am and it was not until 9:36 am that the company reported that it had restored service to the substations.

This medium checked if the number of customers without service was reduced, but the entity’s web portal did not work despite multiple attempts.

The new day Wait for an interview with a LUMA Energy spokesperson to learn the reason behind this regional blackout.

The most affected subscribers were those who lived in Gurabo and Caguas. Other towns that also did not have electricity, according to the report of users on social networks, were Añasco, Yabucoa, San Lorenzo, Carolina and Guaynabo.

“We report the outage of ten substations in the Caguas region. LUMA crews are working to restore service to all customers as soon as possible. As we have updated information we will share it with you,” the consortium tweeted.

The LUMA Energy portal showed at 8:15 am that there were 37,690 customers without electricity, the majority in the Caguas region.

Failures occur just days after over 41,000 customers lost electric service during a rain event related to the passage of a tropical wave over the island.