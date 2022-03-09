More than 40 new games are coming to Xbox as the reason for the Spring Games Spotlight

Every week we inform you of the games that will arrive throughout the following week on Xbox consoles. So far this year, more than 100 new games have already arrived on Xbox consoles, but it seems that many more titles will join in the next month, as announced by Microsoft.

Through a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft has confirmed that more than 40 new games will come to Xbox as a reason for the celebration of the Spring Games Spotlight 2022. The company assures that the goal for the month of March will be to match or even exceed the great month of February that Xbox users have had.

However, the company bets because from March 8 to April 11 more than 40 new games are coming to Xbox. Although it will be difficult to match the fabulous month of February that we have had, with the arrival of games like Elden Ring, which promises to be one of the firm candidates for GOTY 2022. However, some titles of various genres will arrive, such as the following:

Tunic

shredders

MLB The Show 2022

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Young Souls

These are some of the 40 new games coming to Xbox in the next month. Also, in celebration of the Spring Games Spotlight, if players spend more than €50 on purchases during this period, they will receive 5,000 Microsoft Rewards points in return, so players will benefit during this time period.