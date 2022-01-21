more than 400 cases in (not even) two months

The “variant under investigation” scares England. Since December 6, British authorities have claimed that Whole Genome Sequencing has identified 426 Omicron BA.2 infections. The areas most affected are London, with 146 cases, and the South East with 97. According to initial research, the sub-variant would spread faster than Omicron BA.1, but scientists are keen to emphasize that this is not certain.

Although there have been 40 countries in which Omicron BA.2 has been found so far, with a total of 8,040 cases since mid-November, there is still no information on where BA.2 originated. The first sequences were sent from the Philippines and the largest number of cases can be counted in Denmark, where 6,411 cases have been found. Other countries that have uploaded more than 100 samples are India (530), Sweden (181) and Singapore (127).

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) says the emergence of new mutations is not unexpected. “It is in the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it is to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge as the pandemic continues. Our ongoing genomic surveillance allows us to detect them and assess whether they are significant. There is not enough evidence to date to determine whether BA.2 causes more severe disease than Omicron BA.1, but data is limited and UKHSA continues to investigate. Case rates remain high across the UK and we need to stay vigilant and get vaccinated. We should all continue to test regularly with LFDs and do a PCR test if symptoms develop. ‘ With these words, Dr. Meera Chand, director of the Covid-19 incident at UKHSA, wanted to calm people’s souls.

In a statement, UKHSA said: “As is normal for any new variant under investigation, UKHSA is conducting laboratory and epidemiological investigations to better understand the characteristics of this variant. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and, if necessary, recommend appropriate public health measures. More details will be available in regular UKHSA variant technical briefings“.

In the meantime, the situation in Great Britain hints at a timid improvement: in the last seven days, almost 650,000 new cases of Covid have been confirmed by the Department of Health, a decrease of 27% compared to the previous week. 288 people died within 28 days of coronavirus positivization bringing the government’s official death toll to 153,490.