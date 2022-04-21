More than 480 internists are updated in IF and FA

Jesús Casado, coordinator of the Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation Working Group (ICyFA)

More of 480 internists of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) meet today, Thursday, and tomorrow, Friday, April 21 and 22, in Madrid at the XXIV Meeting of the Working Group on Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation (ICyFA) of the SEMI to address diagnostic and therapeutic novelties in these pathologies.

Under an inter and multidisciplinary approach and with the participation of Nursing professionals, among other topics of scientific relevance, the main novelties in the pharmacological field of heart failure (both with reduced and preserved ejection fraction), tools to identify and manager refractory congestion, techniques to deal with complex scenarios in the anticoagulation of patients with atrial fibrillation and updating of knowledge in cardiac amyloidosis.

Currently, the heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients over 65 years and patients with heart failure or atrial fibrillation have a high degree of comorbidity, both cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular pathologies, generally high blood pressure (HBP), such as diabetes or obesity. The internist, as a specialist with a global vision of the patient, is key in his approach. It is estimated that up to 1 out of 3 discharges hospital Internal Medicine (33 percent) is a patient with heart failure decompensated and if we talk about atrial fibrillation this figure increases to 45 percent.

Program of the XXIV Meeting of the WG on Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation

This Thursday, April 21, will take place in the morning different workshops (clinical ultrasound of congestion in heart failure and advanced echocardioscopy in heart failure), as well as the clinical case competition. In the afternoon, other workshops will be held (approach to refractory congestion, diabetes and heart failure, debut atrial fibrillation and the usefulness of high-flow oxygen therapy and non-invasive mechanical ventilation in acute heart failure), in addition to the Nursing round table. The inauguration of the meeting, the table “Acute heart failure” and the master conference under the title “Organization of the heart failure care process. Measure to improve”.

For its part, on Friday, April 22, there will be a session to cover the key points addressed in the different workshops, the working group table, in which novelties of the different investigations and clinical registries of the same will be presented, and later, new round tables will be held, such as the Nursing round table “New challenges in health care Nursing in heart failure” or the round table on “Atrial fibrillation”. A session entitled “Hard topics in heart failure: brain and HF” and the table “Face to face: Rule out amyloidosis in all patients with preserved ejection fraction?” will also be organized. In the afternoon, there will be the interactive table “HF with preserved ejection fraction” and the “HF with reduced ejection fraction” table. Before the closing, the session “The best in the last year of heart failure and atrial fibrillation” will be organized.