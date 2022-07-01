More than 5 months after the Harry Styles concert, fans camp out to see their idol up close

Harry Styles was in Argentina for the last time in 2018. Two years later, the show scheduled for River had to be suspended due to the Covid pandemic, Infobae reported.

“It’s the only way to get good locations,” explain the fans who await the arrival in Buenos Aires of the Love On Tour, which since June 11 has been taking the former One Direction member to 32 cities around the world.

A little more than 150 days are missing, but they are there, firm. They endure cold, drizzle, the constant noise of cars passing by on Avenida Figueroa Alcorta. They installed their five tents and nothing matters to them, the mission: to secure a place in the front row to see Harry Styles up close. For this reason, these young women, between 18 and 22 years old, decided to camp a few meters from the entrance of the River Plate Stadium where the British singer is going to perform… on December 3 and 4!!!

In 2022, a new calendar was set and the fans – who enthusiastically consumed his latest album Harry’s House– were released on the tickets for their performance on December 3, which sold out immediately.

In the face of the Argentine fury, Harry did not hesitate to add one more concert, for the following day. With almost 120 thousand tickets sold, it will be one of the great shows this year in Argentina.

Harry’s fans are willing to spend five months in a tent. They assure that they spoke with the people of the Club Hípico Argentino, where they settled because there they begin to line up for recitals, and that they gave them the go-ahead to stay there. They also say that they can stay connected with their mobile phones because they “use” River Plate’s Wi-Fi network. They point out that the five tents are resistant, insulated and fully equipped for waiting days.

Each small tent brings together groups of between four and five girls, but not all of them stay the night. “We are rotating”, they say, since they all study or work. In the tents, they also cook and prepare hot dishes with burners. Mate, obviously, is inevitable and “the bathrooms are lent to us by locals nearby who had very good vibes,” they say.

Consulted by Infobae, the City Police said that they “counted” five tents in front of the Equestrian where there were 12 women of legal age “waiting for the recital”, at the time the troops approached. From there, a query was made to the Contraventional Prosecutor’s Office on duty for the “improper use of public space.” And the response, in charge of Dr. Matías Vilas, was “not to take action against the fans, to carve out a record of record and notify again if there are excesses or they add tents.”

A few meters from the stadium, they will also have to deal with the intense movement that is generated on the days of football matches and the massive recitals that are coming: the 10 presentations of Coldplay (from October 25 to November 7) and the Guns N’ Roses on September 30.

Several of the “neighbors” of the five tents met while camping. Some of them became friends a few months before, while they got a privileged place in the recitals of another One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, who performed on May 21 and 22 at the Movistar Arena. That was another story and another camp.

Three years after “Fine Lines” (2019), and the Covid-19 pandemic that put all his projects on hold, Harry Styles enjoys his Love on Tour, which pays homage to the song “Harry’s House/Centerpiece” by Joni Mitchell, and that focuses on the inspiration for his latest album: home.

This year, the singer managed to get his song “As it was” to break all Guinness records on the same day it was released. At 28 years old and dating Olivia Wilde –ten years older–, he became synonymous with the cool of our time: he decided to live far from labels and simplistic mandates in a world that insists on cataloging everything. And that, too, is a big part of his charm.

The English singer cares about generating good things among his fans. “Treat people with kindness” is the title of one of Fine Line’s songs, but also the slogan (TPWK, for its acronym in English) with which it encourages donations during its shows for causes such as LGBT+ rights, gender equality, feminism, the fight against climate change, Black Lives Matter, or awareness of the importance of mental health or reproductive health, for which he has raised close to a million dollars per tour.

Despite this and the fact that more than once he has come out on stage flagged with the colors of gay pride or the jersey of the first openly homosexual NFL player, a few years ago he was asked in an interview why he did not use his power more to give him a message to the public. Styles then said: “So it doesn’t get diluted. Because I prefer that when I say something, people know that I mean it.”