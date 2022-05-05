more than 50% discount and touching its historical minimum

Although manufacturers are gradually giving in and offering us more starting GB, storage is still one of the great burdens when it comes to gaming equipment, since sooner or later we will have to find a way to expand the space that our gaming console or laptop came with as standard. The positive is that increasing your storage is not a complicated task at all. And on many occasions, nothing expensive.

1TB WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD – Speed ​​and Storage, Compatible with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Now we can double the base storage of our newly released PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S without losing performance and without spending too much thanks to this Western Digital external SSD, which is over 50% off right now and whose price drops to 112.99 euros on Amazon. Not bad if we take into account what it offers and that its official price exceeds 250 euros.

This is the Western Digital Black D30, one of the many storage solutions from this manufacturer, one of the best known and most reputable in its sector. An external NVMe SSD with a capacity of 1TB (although it is available in many others) that allows us to install dozens of games, expansions, DLCs and updates included in it.





Without a doubt, it is an ideal complement for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and its Game Pass Ultimate subscription service. And being external, we can always carry our favorite games with us if we move regularly: It has contained dimensions of 6 x 4.6 x 9.6 cm. This NVMe SSD has great ratings and reaches speeds of up to 900MB/s.

