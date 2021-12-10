More than 50 migrants died in a serious car accident in Mexico

At least 53 people died and dozens more were injured in a very serious accident involving a truck that was transporting more than 100 migrants to southern Mexico. Mexican authorities believe that many dead people came from Central American countries: it was one of the worst incidents involving migrants trying to reach the United States via Mexican territory.

The head of the National Civil Protection, Luis Manuel García Moreno, said on television Milenius that the accident occurred in the south of the state of Chiapas, on the highway that connects the city of Chiapa de Corzo to the capital, Tuxtla Gutiérrez. According to some witnesses, cited by García, the truck was traveling at great speed and would have overturned at a rather tight curve. At that point the trailer on which the migrants were traveling would have violently hit a footbridge and a construction site along the road. According to the Civil Protection, the injured are 58.

Every year hundreds of thousands of people try to reach the United States illegally via Mexico, putting pressure on the system of welcoming people and handling asylum applications on American soil. Since 2014, the International Organization for Migration has documented 3,576 people who died along various routes to get to the border between Mexico and the United States, and hundreds more people are missing.