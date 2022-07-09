More than 50 nominations for Apple TV+ productions in Hollywood

Next August 14 will take place the second award ceremony for the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards for streaming. For the occasion, the list of nominees has just been published and there is a lot of content from some of the most popular applications including Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and of course Apple TV+. On the side of the apple brand, The Afterparty, Dickinson, Schmigadoon! and Ted Lasso could thus win the title of best comic series against hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in The Building and Booking Dogs.

Whether Ted Lasso wins, it will not be a first: this success with Jason Sudeikis (Colossal, Horrible Bosses, We’re the Millers) on display has already been awarded a Golden Globe, one of the most prestigious statuettes in the medium of the small screen. The actor is also named as best actor in a comedy series, against Nicholas Hoult or Sam Richardson (among others).

Almost guaranteed winners

In total, these are fifty-three nominations that the Hollywood Critics Association granted to Apple TV+. The series Ted Lasso and Severance are at the top of the list with no less than twelve potential awards for each, the second being tipped to be named best drama.

Several actors of this thriller signed Dan Erickson are also named: Britt Lower (American Horror Stories, circus person, show pony), Adam Scott (party down, Duncanville, loot), Patricia Arquette (High Desert, Toy Story 4, Escape at Dannemora), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World Dominion, Raya and the Last Dragon, Altered Carbon), Zach Cherry (Blood Weed, Helpers, Most Dangerous Game), Tramell Tillman (Elementary, Hunters, Dietland), John Turturro (Barton Fink, The Batman, Bless Me Father) and Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can, hairspray, The Prophecy).

Value for money: unbeatable!

