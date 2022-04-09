More than 50 vacant offices of general medicine in Chieti and its province: announcements published

The Abruzzo Region announces the publication in the Burat of the list of territorial areas lacking primary care and free choice paediatrics, drawn up by the body and the Local Health Authorities on the basis of the parameters established by national collective agreements.

In the Asl Lanciano-Vasto-Chieti the shortcomings are in Gissi (1), Castelguidone (1), Carunchio (1), Ortona (3, one of which from October 2022), Tollo (1), Chieti (9, of which 2 from September and October 2022), Frisa (1), Lanciano (3), Castel Frentano (2), San Vito Chietino (2, with effect from May 2022), Rocca San Giovanni (1), Mozzagrogna (with effect from May 2022) , San Giovanni Teatino (1), Torrevecchia Teatina (1), Miglianico (1), Vacri (1), Francavilla al Mare (1), Francavilla al Mare Territorial Area (2, with free opening in one of the afferent centers), Lettopalena (1), Atessa (3), Archi (1), Sangro-Aventino Territorial Area (1, with free opening in one of the afferent centers), Vasto (3, one of which from June 2022), San Salvo (2, of one from September 2022), Cupello (1), Pollutri (1), Villalfonsina (1), Lentella (1), Vastese Territorial Area (1, with free opening in one of the afferent centers), Filetto (1), San Martino on Marrucina (1), Pretoro (1), Casalincontrada (1), G uardiagrele (1), Rapino (1), Bucchianico (1), Orsogna (1, effective May 2022). Those for free choice pediatricians, on the other hand, concern Lanciano (1) and Gissi (1).

Both doctors who have already been in charge for at least two years who intend to move to another location, and doctors included in the regional rankings published last December, can compete for the assignment of positions. The deadlines for submitting applications are indicated on the Burat.

“Region and Local Health Authority – underlines the councilor for health, Nicoletta Verì. – have done a thorough job to build the calls, trying to ensure maximum coverage of assistance in all areas. The parameters are established by national legislation, which are often penalizing for Regions like ours, with complex and often sparsely populated territories. However, there is an open conversation between all the Regions to introduce corrective measures to the current discipline, also in light of the reorganization of territorial medicine envisaged by the NRP ”.

Below are the breakdowns in the other regional Asl.

In the Asl Avezzano-Sulmona-L’Aquila the shortcomings found concern the Municipalities of Campotosto (1), Barisciano (1), Caporciano (1), Fagnano Alto (1), Prata d’Ansidonia (1), Rocca di Mezzo (2 ), Villa Sant’Angelo (1), L’Aquila (13 – with effect between April and June 2022), Corfinio (1), Pescocostanzo (1), Prezza (1), Scanno (1), Campo di Giove (1 ), Castel di Sangro (1), Pratola Peligna (1), Molina Aterno (1), Carsoli (2), Civitella Roveto (1), San Vincenzo Valle Roveto (1), Marsica (19, effective between April and May 2022 and with free opening in one of the centers of the Area). Those for free choice pediatricians, on the other hand, concern Rocca di Mezzo.

In the Pescara Asl the shortcomings are in Pescara (13, of which with effect between April and August 2022), Montesilvano area – Cappelle sul Tavo (3), Rosciano (1), Cepagatti-Città Sant’Angelo-Elice-Nocciano-Rosciano area -Pianella-Moscufo-Spoltore-Catignano-Civitaquana (3, with effect between April and May 2022 and with free opening in one of the afferent centers), Ambit Penne-Farindola-Montebello-Picciano-Brittoli-Civitella Casanova-Vicoli-Villa Celiera- Carpineto della Nora-Loreto Aprutino-Collecorvino (6, with free opening in one of the afferent centers), San Valentino (1), Caramanico-Sant’Eufemia-Salle (1), Scafa-Abbateggio-Alanno-Caramanico-Cugnoli-Lettomanoppello area -Manoppello-Rocca Morice-Sant’Eufemia-Salle-San Valentino-Serramonacesca-Turrivalignani (1, with effect from September 2022 and free opening in one of the related centers), Bolognano (1), Torre dei Passeri (1). Those for free choice pediatricians, on the other hand, concern Pescara (1) and Torre dei Passeri-Bussi (1).

In the Asl Teramo the shortcomings are in Basciano (1), Canzano (2), Rocca Santa Maria-Cortino (1), Teramo (7, of which 2 with effect from August-September 2022), Torricella Sicura (1), Valle Castellana ( 1), Castellalto (2, effective June and September 2022), Isola del Gran Sasso (1), Tossicia (1), Alba Adriatica (4), Ancarano (1) Civitella del Tronto (1), Martinsicuro (1), Bellante (1) Giulianova (4, of which 1 effective November 2022), Mosciano Sant’Angelo (2), Roseto (2), Notaresco (2), Morro d’Oro (1), Castilenti (1), Cermignano ( 1), Pineto (1), Silvi (1), Arsita (1, effective May 2022). Those for free choice pediatricians, on the other hand, concern Castellalto (1) and Sant’Egidio alla Vibrata (1).