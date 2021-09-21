More than 500 illegal Bitcoin mining farms discovered and closed in Kyrgyzstan

According to the news, Kyrgyzstan has shut down over 500 illegal cryptocurrency farms. This was reported by the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (SCNS)as the miners caused severe energy shortages. The SNCS of Kyrgyzstan conducts counter-terrorism operations and is involved in combating the country’s organized crime.

“More than 500 mining farms have been discovered illegally connected to power grids. It should be noted that the mines subsequently involve one lack of electricity generated, as one set of equipment consumes about 1,500-3,000 kilowatts per hour, “the State Committee on National Security said.

We don’t know exactly how these mining farms operated, ASIC or PC? How big were they? At the moment there is news that has not been reported. Mining farms are a big problem, and many countries are making increasingly restrictive decisions on the issue. One above all the China, which after having almost completely closed, continue to monitor the situation with sweeping checks also in universities.

Germany also seems to play an increasingly leading role in the crypto world, with Berlin already considered among the capitals of Bitcoin. Also in El Salvador, where Bitcoin has become legal tender, does not seem to have convinced citizens who have stormed and set a crypto distributor on fire.

