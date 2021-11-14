more than 500 people morse, three dead- Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

The phenomenon caused by torrential rains that pushed poisonous animals into the streets

More than 500 people bit into the Aswan governorate in southern Egypt. The scorpions return, pushed into streets and houses by torrential rains. This was reported by the Sada Elbalad website, citing the Egyptian Ministry of Health who denied information, however, from official sources, about the death of three poisoned people.

“Five hundred three citizens received an antidote in Aswan, after being bitten by scorpions that left their burrows due to torrential rains,” said Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Egyptian minister of higher education and scientific research but who is the interim Minister of Health. Earlier an under-secretary of the Egyptian Ministry of Health in Aswan, Ehab Hanafy, said that “3 people were killed and another 450 were injured by punctures. of scorpio due to bad weather and the latest floods that hit Aswan yesterday ».

The city yesterday was hit by violent hailstorms, strong winds and rains, points out the Al Arabiya site, recalling how scorpion stings are usually not fatal and generally they only cause pain, numbness, tingling and swellingAnd. However, in severe cases, breathing difficulties, muscle twitching, abnormal neck and eye movements, salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, hypertension, tachycardia, restlessness or excitability are found.

However, in Aswan, to ensure the safety of students, schools remained closed today despite the start of the Islamic week. The minister stressed the availability of a sufficient strategic supply of antidotes against scorpion and snake stings in all hospitals and health units of all Egyptian governorates as part of the dicastery’s plan to cope with climate fluctuations.