Entertainment

more than 5,000 participants in the pride march this Saturday

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read


CASE #1: You (or someone else) use more than $this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit devices and/or browsers at the same time →Log out of devices and/or browsers you don’t use


CASE N°2: You are browsing in private mode →Always log out before closing the browser window


CASE N°3: You refuse connection cookies in your browser settings (or an update has changed your settings) →Change your browser’s cookie acceptance settings


IN ALL CASES → clicking “continue on this device” solves the problem


What happens if I click “continue on this device”?
You will be able to enjoy your account on this device and all your other devices will be logged out. You can always reconnect to it, within the limit of $this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit devices.


How can I see connected devices?
Go to your customer area and click on “manage equipment”. If you go there after clicking “Continue on this device”, there should only be one.



Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

Did you see the surprise cameo of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ in episode 2?

2 mins ago

This is how you can wear a suit to a wedding and not fail in the attempt

13 mins ago

“He told me to take Brazil’s No. 10 when he leaves”

25 mins ago

Jenni Rivera and Marc Anthony to be recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button