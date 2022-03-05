More than 60 arrested in Operation Discovery purged

The Operation Discoverythrough which more than 60 people were arrested for their links to a powerful international network dedicated to extorting US citizens, constitutes an unprecedented operation in terms of transnational crimes, assured the Santiago prosecutor, Osvaldo Bonilla.

While the operations continued, yesterday the Public ministry worked on cleaning up arrested to prosecute in court the main sponsors of this criminal modality.

Unofficially, it has been said that some of the defendants could be extradited to face justice in the United States.

Of the imprisonedSo far only eight have been identified. They are Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Daria), Máximo Miguel Mena Peña, Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández, Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba, Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or or the Valve), and David Antonio Guzmán Javier.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/04/mapa-operacion-discovery-c74765ba.jpg

The structure

According to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the criminal structure was dismantled through dozens of simultaneous raids that were carried out in New York, Santo Domingo, Santiago, La Vega and Puerto Plata, after a thorough investigation that was two years in progress.

“This is a network dedicated to extorting, with the use of technology, through centers that pretended to be call centers to defraud United States citizens. We continue to search, work and collect evidence”, explained Bonilla.

The representative of Public ministry He reiterated that the members of the criminal organization used electronic means to carry out their operations and said that the raids and other investigative steps are still underway in different parts of the country.

I work with the FBI

Dozens of investigative experts from the Public ministrythe Department of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim) of the National Police, the Embassy of the United States and agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Bonilla indicated that the Public ministry It has multiple evidence of millionaire transactions, high-end vehicles and firearms.

international research Operation Discovery, which arises from a meticulous investigation carried out for months by the Public Ministry against high-tech crimes, includes the participation of a joint task force in which 45 prosecutors, 105 technicians and 321 police officers participate. The actions are carried out under the instructions of the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, and the operational coordination of the General Directorate of Prosecution of the Public Ministry, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office against Crimes and High-Tech Crimes, the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering Prosecutor’s Office, Assets and Financing of Terrorism and the Santiago Prosecutor’s Office.