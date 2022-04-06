More than 600 companies no longer operate in Russia: the giants that remain and those that punished Putin

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been going on for more than a month and events such as the massacre of civilians in Bucha have made more and more companies decide to suspend their operations or abandon them permanently Russia.

The Yale School of Management has ranked major companies in five categories by their degree of involvement in Russia to date, ranging from those that decided to leave the country to those that remain.

These are the companies in the technology field and their current situation in Russia according to Yale School of Management.

Companies operating in Russia without major changes (Note F)

– Steel

– Alibaba (Aliexpress there is a joint-venture)

– ASUS

– Cloudflare

– Didi

-Huawei

-Lenovo

– M: YES

-Xiaomi

Companies that have substantial business in Russia, but have halted new investments (Note D)

-Schneider Electric

-Siemens

Companies that are significantly reducing their operations, but continue with others (Note C)

– Bosch

-Coinbase

-GE

– Hitachi Group

-Microsoft

-Whirlpool

Companies with suspended operations, but that keep their return options open (Grade B)

-Adobe

– Akamai

-Alphabet

-Amazon

– Manzana

– Canyon

-Cisco

-Dell

– DirecTV

-Electrolux

-Ericsson

– HP Inc.

– IBM

– Intel

-LG Electronics

-Logitech

– Goal

– Nintendo

– Nokia

– NVIDIA

-Oracle

-Panasonic

-Paypal

– Qualcomm

-Samsung

– Sony

-TikTok

Companies that have completely stopped their operations in Russia and/or have left the country

-Activision Blizzard

-Airbnb

-AMD

– Coursera

– eBay

-Electronic Arts

-Global Foundries

– Grammarly

– Netflix

-roku

-Salesforce

-Spotify

-Take-Two Interactive

-TripAdvisor

-Uber

*You can review the complete list with more than 600 companies from different fields here.