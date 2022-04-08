More than 600 discounted games

Xbox spring sales have been published and we want you to be the first to reach these great sales and give you some recommendations! Let’s all take advantage of Phil who throws the house out the window!

We have been attentive that our little birds that tell us things will notify us very quickly of these offers so that you can take advantage of them before anyone else and save your budget for the dates of the offer. What a good service!

Xbox spring sales are now available

We’ve worked hard to come up with 6 recommendations for incredible video game deals you won’t find on Xbox Game Pass so both those with an active subscription and those who don’t can get an idea of ​​the deals that await us in store:

king of fighters XV : The recent fighting game is back to delight fans of the genre. €44.99

: The recent fighting game is back to delight fans of the genre. Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 : An unprecedented offer get the last two titles of the saga in a single purchase. €53.98

: An unprecedented offer get the last two titles of the saga in a single purchase. Red Dead Redemption II : A modern classic, a must play experience, 100% recommended and more for the price. €23.99

: A modern classic, a must play experience, 100% recommended and more for the price. Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition : If you like the Yakuza saga and investigation games, this is a gem that left us last year. €38.49

: If you like the Yakuza saga and investigation games, this is a gem that left us last year. Cyberpunk 2077 : A highly criticized game at its launch that, however, has received an update for the new generation, it is currently very well done and without a doubt the mark would have gone up a lot if it had come out for this generation. €34.99

: A highly criticized game at its launch that, however, has received an update for the new generation, it is currently very well done and without a doubt the mark would have gone up a lot if it had come out for this generation. Tales Of Arise Cross-Gen Bundle: A critically acclaimed RPG of 2021, it’s already well known, but the offering is incredible for this great game. €48.99

These and more of 600 video games on sale await you, just click on the store so you can see if your favorite game or the one you had on your list is available. For this occasion the period of spring offers will be from April 7 to April 21.

With all these offers, you will undoubtedly have a large library on your Xbox, tell us, have you found our recommendations good? and how many games do you have in your library? As always, we read them, they don’t escape us, write in the little box.