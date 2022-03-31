More than $600 million stolen from the most successful NFT game, Axie Infinity

The developers and the players of Axie Infinitythe biggest hit in the fledgling world of gaming play to earn (play to win) based on technology blockchain and NFThave suffered a robbery valued at more than 600 million dollars. The Vietnamese study Sky Mavis does not guarantee that they will be able to return the players the extracted amounts, they inform from Kotaku. This is the largest theft in the history of cryptocurrencies, surpassing that of the Poly Network in August 2021.

Axie Infinity is a video game launched in 2018 that in mid-2021 exceeded two million active users per day, and already exceeds 2.8 million according to the official website. Players they collect creatures that are NFT in themselves. They train them, improve them and fight with them. Basically, the game mechanics not very different from pokemonbut each creature has a monetary value and are done thousands of dollar transactions for the same

How do you explain from omicronthe game is based on the cryptocurrencies Ethereum AXS and SLPbut using the platform blockchain own ronin, also created by Sky Mavis. The security problem has been on that platform: there are nine validation systems and five signatures are required to withdraw funds. The reason for using Ronin instead of directly using the Ethereum platform is to avoid paying the cost of transactions.

The hackers found a backdoor to seize the four firms controlled by Sky Mavis and another that had been managed previously. Until November 2021, the system was more secure: not all those firms were in control of the study. At that time, Sky Mavis asked Ronin for special privileges to sign transactions quickly and as meet the demand of new players interested in the game.

In December 2021, the previous system was returned, but the study accesses were not revokedso the attacker only had to pass the security systems of the developers. From Ronin they assure that the security breach has been fixed. Most of the stolen money, 173,600 Ethereum and 25,500,000 USDC (a digital stablecoin pegged to the US dollar), would still be in the attacker’s digital wallet.

However, it is unknown if Sky Mavis and Ronin will be able to get the money back. “We’re working directly with various government agencies to ensure that criminals are brought to justice,” say the developers. Supposedly, the price of the Ronin digital currency is down more than 25% (he CoinDesk), so if the stolen item is recovered, its value will be lower.

$820,000 for a axie

Axie Infinity is supported by companies like Ubisoft, Samsung and Binance, among other. Some figures achieved by the game are highlighted on the official website: there are around 2,800,000 daily active players, there have been $3.6 billion worth of in-game transactions and the axie The most expensive (creature) to date has sold for $820,000.