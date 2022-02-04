One of the cult films par excellence of the Eighties was certainly 7 kilos in 7 days. The film begins with the unprecedented comic duo, consisting of Renato Pozzetto and Carlo Verdone, who hardly get a degree in medicine. After a few years of business failures, the two decide to use their questionable skills to open a slimming clinic. Hence the slogan that gives the title to the film, full of funny and grotesque situations, with a funny ending.

Today we absolutely don’t want to repeat that kind of experience with this article. However, we want to propose exercises that, if they were done every day, for about 7 minutes, could really transform the stomach and abdominals. Of course, we always remember that just exercise is not enough. Proper nutrition also helps in maintaining a physique that is as well-groomed and athletic as possible.

The first exercise we propose we will do with this starting position. Legs slightly apart, arms extended in front of our chest, hands clenched. From here, we will begin to rotate the torso, first to the right, then to the left. We start slowly, then we go in a slight progression. All for a minute.

Thirty seconds of recovery in which we loosen all the limbs well before carrying out the second exercise. We assume the same position as before, changing only the positioning of the arms, which will go along the body. We will move the torso again, this time not in rotation, but going sideways, from top to bottom. Up and down in progression for about a minute, then dissolve well. Very important operation to do at the end of each exercise.

More than 7 kilos in 7 days, 7 minutes are enough to have a flat stomach and sculpted abs without going to the gym

The third will be a standing crunch cross. Starting position always the same, arms pointing upwards this time, but not fully extended. The right leg is raised, which goes in the direction of the left elbow, then with the left we will go towards the right elbow. One minute in slight progression also in this case, before dissolving for thirty seconds.

We finish the session standing up and lie down on our stomach. Let’s go roll up. Legs and arms extended at the start, then we will put ourselves in a sitting position, first going to raise the arms in front of us and then loading on the abdominals to get up. From here we will return to the initial position, first descending with the abdominal and then with the arms. These must not give us the impetus either in going up or down. The body must always remain tense. One minute, then we get up, melt and get ready for the last exercise, the crunch.

We return to a lying position, legs bent, hands clasped behind the head and we go up by working the whole abdominal band. It is not important to go up a lot, but we need to feel our abs working well. Head and neck should remain parallel to the floor and not be used for momentum. Other than 7 kilos in 7 days! With these few exercises, alternating with the right recovery, 7 minutes a day will be enough to make our abdominals grow and decrease our belly.