more than 70 supported games between available and coming soon – Nerd4.life

more than 70 supported games between available and coming soon

Almost on the eve of Christmas, AMD celebrates passing the 70 games with support for technology AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, the open-source upscaling which, even if it cannot aspire to the quality of DLSS, here our in-depth analysis and our tests, guarantees better results than a traditional linear upscaling.

The yield of Evil Genius 2, thanks to the sharp contours of the models, is also valid in 1080p, with FSR in Ultra Quality

The yield of Evil Genius 2, thanks to the sharp contours of the models, is also valid in 1080p, with FSR in Ultra Quality

Compatible with a large number of GPUs, including those of the competition even if this also applies to NVIDIA Image Scaling, the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology has been adopted by 84 developers and publishers and is officially supported by 47 games already available and 24 games coming soon. Enough to be able to define the AMD technology with the fastest diffusion ever, thanks also to the plugin for the Unreal Engine 4 arrived in November. Between supported games most relevant, AMD points out:

  • DEATHLOOP
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • F1 2021
  • Far Cry 6
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Ghostrunner
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Lego Builder’s Journey
  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Arcadegeddon
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Grounded

