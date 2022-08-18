More than 700 Cubans arrive daily at the US border

US immigration authorities warned of a significant increase in the entry of Cubans across the Mexican border from the end of July and the beginning of August. The migration crisis on the island is unquestionable.

According to a report from the Customs and Border Protection Office, from October 1, 2021 to August 3, 2022, 177,848 Cubans entered the United States.

If one takes into account that last July more than 20,000 Cubans entered by land, it means that, on average, about 732 Antilleans arrive daily in the United States, which means an increase of 20% compared to June this year, when 16,447 migrants were reported from the island.

Reports from specialized media confirm that Cuba is the fourth country from which more people enter North America, only surpassed by Mexico (695,610), Guatemala (201,684) and Honduras (184,004).

Regarding the passage through the border sectors, Del Río in Texas occupies the first place among the areas through which more Cubans arrive, followed by Yuma in Arizona; and in the case of maritime routes, the coasts of Florida this month experienced an increase in the arrival of rafters by 37% compared to the previous month.

CUBAN MIGRANTS TO THE UNITED STATES

The coastal patrol has intercepted 4,030 Cuban rafters from October 1, 2021 to date, many of them rescued on the high seas. According to a post on Twitter by Chief Agent Walter Slosar of the US Customs and Border Protection Office, one hundred and eighty-seven Cuban migrants were arrested in the Florida Keys the previous weekend and entered US waters in 10 ships.

In this regard, Peter Hutchison, lieutenant of the Seventh District, has warned that “the Coast Guard stops illegal companies and they are committed to preventing unsafe trips. Those rescued or detained at sea will be returned to their country of origin.

Even so, many Cubans continue to opt for this dangerous journey in rustic and precarious boats. The total number of migrants from the Caribbean nation in this fiscal year far exceeds other migratory crises such as the Mariel exodus and that of the rafters, in 1994.