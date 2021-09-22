More than 75 celebrities signed an open letter calling for the fair distribution of vaccines

Anne Hathaway, Eva Longoria, Michelle Williams they are among the stars who have joined their voices in a unanimous chorus that asks the equitable distribution of vaccines in all countries to end the Covid-19 pandemic.
The celebrities have chosen to support the cause by taking the opportunity of the summit that is being held at United Nations, in which many world leaders participate.
Eva Longoria – getty images
So, they wrote an open letter to turn the spotlight on the importance of vaccine accessibility: “None of us are safe until everyone is safe – start the message – We call on the leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly to boldly act together to end Covid-19 everywhere“.
“Covid-19 is now a man-made apathy pandemic. Only 2% of people living in low-income countries received a single dose, leaving the most vulnerable part of the world to face Covid unprotected. This situation has led to new variants, such as the Delta, which devastate the lives of millions“.
“We join in calling global leaders to make 7 billion doses available before the end of 2021, with an additional 7 billion doses added by mid-2020. so that 70% of the world is fully vaccinated by next summer“.
“To do this, the world community must also investing in delivery systems, public education, frontline health workers. Millions of doses could be wasted because low-income countries don’t have the support they need to get the vaccine to the most vulnerable“.
“We can save millions of lives – and trillions in further economic damage – by going to this moment with the resources and politics we need to end Covid-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until everyone is safe“.
The letter was signed by all these stars:
Malin Akerman
Debbie Allen
Dorothy Amuah
Morena Baccarin
Adriana Barraza
Troian Bellisario
Bobby Berk
Jordana Brewster
Connie Britton
Karamo Brown
Gloria Calderón Kellett
Ciara
Tena Clark
Kim Coates
Madison Cowan
Alexandra Daddario
Peter Dinklage
Melinda Doolittle
Tan France
Richard Gere
Duff Goldman
Tony Goldwyn
Fiona Gubelmann
Anne Hathaway
Ingrid Hoffmann
Anders Holm
Dolores Huerta
Osas Ighodaro
Iman
Edward James Olmos
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Ellie Krieger
Iskra Lawrence
Annie Lennox
Lola Lennox
Esther Lewis
Laura Linney
Kimberly Locke
Eva Longoria
Anja Manuel
Julianna Margulies
Catherine McCord
Joel McHale
Spike Mendelsohn
Idina Menzel
Debra Messing
Alyssa Milano
Sepideh Moafi
Tamera Mowry-Housley
Yvette Nicole Brown
Christina Ochoa
Ana Ortiz
Helen Pankhurst
Jessica Pimentel
Julie Plec
Adina Porter
Zac Posen
Leven Rambin
April Reign
Holland Roden
Sheila Shah
Adam Shankman
Omar Sharif Jr.
Michael Sheen
Adam Shulman
Sarah Silverman
Hannah Skvarla
Todd Snyder
Kimberly Steward
Curtis Stone
Christy Turlington Burns
Laura Vandervoort
Gabby Williams
Michelle Williams
Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Russell Wilson
Scott Wolf
Kelley Wolf
Bellamy Young
Rachel Zoe
ph: getty images