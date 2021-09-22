More than 75 celebrities signed an open letter calling for the fair distribution of vaccines

Anne Hathaway, Eva Longoria, Michelle Williams they are among the stars who have joined their voices in a unanimous chorus that asks the equitable distribution of vaccines in all countries to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

The celebrities have chosen to support the cause by taking the opportunity of the summit that is being held at United Nations, in which many world leaders participate.

Eva Longoria – getty images

So, they wrote an open letter to turn the spotlight on the importance of vaccine accessibility: “None of us are safe until everyone is safe – start the message – We call on the leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly to boldly act together to end Covid-19 everywhere“.

“Covid-19 is now a man-made apathy pandemic. Only 2% of people living in low-income countries received a single dose, leaving the most vulnerable part of the world to face Covid unprotected. This situation has led to new variants, such as the Delta, which devastate the lives of millions“.

“We join in calling global leaders to make 7 billion doses available before the end of 2021, with an additional 7 billion doses added by mid-2020. so that 70% of the world is fully vaccinated by next summer“.

“To do this, the world community must also investing in delivery systems, public education, frontline health workers. Millions of doses could be wasted because low-income countries don’t have the support they need to get the vaccine to the most vulnerable“.

“We can save millions of lives – and trillions in further economic damage – by going to this moment with the resources and politics we need to end Covid-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until everyone is safe“.

The letter was signed by all these stars:

Malin Akerman

Debbie Allen

Dorothy Amuah

Morena Baccarin

Adriana Barraza

Troian Bellisario

Bobby Berk

Jordana Brewster

Connie Britton

Karamo Brown

Gloria Calderón Kellett

Ciara

Tena Clark

Kim Coates

Madison Cowan

Alexandra Daddario

Peter Dinklage

Melinda Doolittle

Tan France

Richard Gere

Duff Goldman

Tony Goldwyn

Fiona Gubelmann

Anne Hathaway

Ingrid Hoffmann

Anders Holm

Dolores Huerta

Osas Ighodaro

Iman

Edward James Olmos

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Ellie Krieger

Iskra Lawrence

Annie Lennox

Lola Lennox

Esther Lewis

Laura Linney

Kimberly Locke

Eva Longoria

Anja Manuel

Julianna Margulies

Catherine McCord

Joel McHale

Spike Mendelsohn

Idina Menzel

Debra Messing

Alyssa Milano

Sepideh Moafi

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Yvette Nicole Brown

Christina Ochoa

Ana Ortiz

Helen Pankhurst

Jessica Pimentel

Julie Plec

Adina Porter

Zac Posen

Leven Rambin

April Reign

Holland Roden

Sheila Shah

Adam Shankman

Omar Sharif Jr.

Michael Sheen

Adam Shulman

Sarah Silverman

Hannah Skvarla

Todd Snyder

Kimberly Steward

Curtis Stone

Christy Turlington Burns

Laura Vandervoort

Gabby Williams

Michelle Williams

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Russell Wilson

Scott Wolf

Kelley Wolf

Bellamy Young

Rachel Zoe

ph: getty images