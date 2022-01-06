More than 75,000 black holes brighter than the Sun discovered

Black holes are among the brightest objects in the entire Universe. It would seem impossible to believe, since we know that these are objects that by definition do not even allow light to escape from its gravitational pull.

Indeed, Stephen Hawking had already discovered in the 1970s that something – later called Hawking Radiation – can come out of black holes.









A trillion times brighter than the sun

When a supermassive star dies it collapses forming a black hole, one of the densest cosmic objects we know of in the entire Universe. The density of these objects does not allow light to escape the incredible gravitational force exerted by the black hole, and it is precisely for this reason that it is so difficult to identify them.

The mystery that has always accompanied this fascinating celestial phenomenon is largely due to the fact that we cannot directly observe a black hole.

The first photo of a black hole, which went around the world in 2019, does not directly represent the event horizon, the boundary surface beyond which there is no accessible information, but the light radiation emitted by matter just before being swallowed. in the endless darkness of the black hole.

But new research, just published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, promises great things: a method has in fact been discovered to spot the most massive and voracious black holes in the Universe, which exploits the incredible brightness of some black holes.

Not all of them are black, as he explains Sabine Bellstedt of the University of Western Australia: “There are black holes of different sizes: the largest of them are located at the center of their own galaxy, and are still growing”.

These supermassive black holes have a mass that can reach billions of times that of our Sun. Generally, when we think of black holes, the first thought goes to the “small” black hole at the center of our galaxy. Sagittarius A; yet it is a particularly calm black hole, according to some scientists “energetically almost dead” (Geoffrey Bower, Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Hilo, Hawaii).

There are others who are a trillion times brighter than Soland, and they can help us discover new ones.

A new method to discover black holes

When gases, dust and stars gravitating near a black hole are engulfed by the black hole’s gravitational force, “they reach very high temperatures and become so incredibly bright,” reads Bellstedt’s article.

The light emitted by these “bright black holes”- which are also called AGN, Active Galactic Nuclei – can cross the entire electromagnetic spectrum, from X-rays to radio waves.

Bright black holes can appear very different from each other, based on the violence with which they act on the surrounding matter, the composition of the surrounding material, the characteristics of the galaxy in which it is located.

Observing them with different instruments, therefore, they may appear to astronomers to be completely different objects: “an astronomer with an X-ray telescope could see it light up and discover an AGN, while others with a radio telescope could see nothing”.

In Bellstedt’s research it is proposed to use, as a reference, the “spectral distribution of energy”, Which is the relative brightness of a galaxy with respect to different sections of the electromagnetic spectrum. This data can be used to measure various information, including the number of stars in the galaxy, their age and their composition.

According to the new study, the spectral distribution of energy can also be used to detect bright black holes: “This means that we can now measure not only the properties and history of a galaxy’s stars, but also the brightness of its central black hole,” writes Bellstedt.

By applying the new method, “over 75,000 AGN have been identified and quantified”: an important step towards understanding how black holes evolve, which could pave the way for major new discoveries beyond the Milky Way.