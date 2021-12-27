Business

More than 8,000 flights have been canceled in the past three days

Since Friday 24 December, more than 8,000 flights have been canceled around the world, especially in the United States and China: airlines have spoken of numerous problems caused by coronavirus infections, which have forced pilots, flight attendants and other personnel to stay at home. Among the companies most involved are the American companies Delta, United Airlines and JetBlue, and the Chinese China Eastern Airlines and Air China.

More than 1,700 flights were canceled on Monday, December 27, according to the site FlightAware, most of them from China Eastern company. The airports where the greatest problems are occurring are those of Beijing and Shanghai, where there have been more than 300 cancellations.

The large number of canceled flights caused several problems especially for the many people who had to travel by plane during the Christmas holidays.

In recent days, airlines had reported the risk of canceled flights, after a rapid increase in positives among on-board and ground staff, but failed to avoid cancellations, due to some incorrect forecasts in flight planning and staff available in a period of high demand.

