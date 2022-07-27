more than 8,000 places called

The Ministry of Health of the Valencian Community, directed by Miguel Mínguez, has called for after the summer, between september and november in Valencia, the opposition exams to cover more than 8,000 places, including 3,817 for Nursing, 2,737 for auxiliary nursing care technicians (TCE) and 500 for Family Medicine.





The tests, with a total of 8,056 seats to which both permanent statutory staff can opt for internal promotion and those who are not yet, will be held on Sunday: September 18 and 25, October 2 and 16 and November 6, 20 and 27, with the forecast of a participation of about 68,000 people.





Specifically, the categories with the most offer are Nursing – 3,817 places to which both permanent staff for internal promotion and those who do not yet work in the administration can apply – and ECT, where there are 2,737 vacancies, some to cover by internal promotion shift and others by free shift. Examinations have also been convened to cover 500 places in Family Medicine.





The offer is completed with competitive exams to cover a total of 1,002 positions in Obstetric-Gynecological Nursing, Paediatrics, Hospital Emergency Physician, SAMU nurse, dentistry, physiotherapist, radiotherapy specialist technician, unit physician short-stay, General and Digestive Surgery, intermediate technician in occupational risk prevention, dental hygienist, health documentation specialist technician, among others, as well as for administrative function, management of the administrative function , pathological anatomy specialist technician and occupational therapist.





In parallel, the creation, in the structural staff of the Ministry, of a total of 6,000 new places is underway





All tests will be held on Sunday at the south lecture hall of the University of Valencia, although in the case of exams where more influx is expected, additional spaces will be enabled. The places, the exact dates of the exams and the agendas can be consulted on the Health website.





These seats correspond to selective processes of the OPE of 2017, 2018 and stabilization of 2019, which were delayed by the pandemic. It is about more than 11,800 places distributed in 110 calls, with 165,000 registered, along with 10,000 places to fill mostly by competition and 6,000 new ones.





In addition to these 11,800 places, Health has already approved offering, mostly by merit competition, another 10,000 seats in compliance with Law 20/2021, which establishes a series of measures to improve the efficiency of human resources in administrations and place the structural temporary employment rate below 8%.





At the same time, the creation of a total of 6,000 new vacancies is underway in the Ministry’s structural staff, the largest increase in staff in the history of the Valencian health systemstand out from the department of Miguel Mínguez.

