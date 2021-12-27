more than 8,000 since Christmas Eve

Covid and Omicron variant, more than 1,400 flights canceled worldwide today. The BBC reports it. China and the United States are the most affected destinations, according to the FlightAware website. Positive Covid-19 crews or in isolation, the motivation provided by American airlines. And there is, for example, Hong Kong which has decided to stop all South Korean Korean Air flights for two weeks, after positive cases of Covid-19 among arrivals.

According to the data cited, most of the canceled flights today are of Chinese airlines, from China Eastern (368) to Air China (141). The most affected, the airports of Beijing and Shanghai, with a total of about 300 canceled connections. The airport of Xi’an, the Chinese city of 13 million inhabitants where a lockdown was imposed last week to contain coronavirus infections, also plays its part.

US airlines with canceled flights include United (84) and JetBlue (66). Not only Covid, the weather also affects here. And in the UK, British Airways canceled 42 flights today, according to FlightAware. At Heathrow alone, 47 skipped connections. According to the BBC, more than 8,000 flights have been canceled worldwide from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.