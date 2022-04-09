More than 820,000 customers already have electricity service, report LUMA and PREPA

The Electric Power Authority (ESA) and LUMA Energy reported that more than 820,000 customers already have electricity service.

In a joint communication, the president of LUMA, Wayne Stensby, and the executive director of PREPA, Josué Colón. established that “We know that this blackout has had a significant impact on everyone throughout Puerto Rico. LUMA and PREPA are 100% focused on restoring service to all of our customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

Similarly, they stressed that they expect the Costa Sur plant to be available soon to energize, “which will allow the large generation units on the south side of the island to return to service on Saturday night. When this occurs, this will facilitate a full restore for all clients.”

The general blackout that crosses Puerto Rico since Wednesday night occurred after a breakdown and fire at the Costa Sur plant. The cause is still under investigation.

During the press conference held yesterday morning, Colón explained that the Costa Sur and Ecoelectrica power plants in Peñuelas are still out of service and that they are waiting for some work to be completed in the transmission and distribution area, in charge of from LUMA Energyto “begin unit startup and place them into service”.

For his part, engineer Gadiel Hernández, from LUMA Energy, indicated that there was a possibility that the switch that caught fire had exceeded its useful life.

"I have to look for the file to see, but it must probably be a breaker with over 40 years of service and its useful life of about 30 years must have already expired," Hernández explained.

Costa Sur and EcoEléctrica (private) are two of the largest plants in Puerto Rico.

“In terms of generation, for us, the most critical point is the restoration of the area where the fault occurred to restore energy production at the EcoEléctrica and Costa Sur plants. Once that is resolved, we would have the probability of returning to the system over 1,200 megawatts. Therefore, these repairs there and some arrangements that are being made in line diagrams in that area are important, in which points where the fault was suffered are repaired, in order to connect the two plants,” said Colón.