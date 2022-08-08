More than 860 flights canceled and 4,000 with delays in the US this Sunday

Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan makes history on Flightradar24 1:09

(CNN) — Another wave of canceled flights and airline delays hits the entire United States this weekend.

According to the tracking website FlightAware, 862 flights have been canceled so far this Sunday. A total of 4,041 have been delayed in the US.

Chicago’s O’Hare airport suffered the most cancellations and delays on Sunday, with about 12% of flights canceled and 35% delayed.

In Chicago it rained a lot this day, including a flash flood warning which was in effect until 3 p.m. local time for parts of Cook County.

weekend of cancellations

A total of 657 flight cancellations and 7,267 delays within, to or from the United States occurred on Saturday.

American Airlines canceled 4% of its flights and 24% of its Saturday flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

United had 4% of its flights canceled and 23% delayed, followed by Delta with 2% cancellations and 22% delays on Saturday, FlightAware notes.

41% of JetBlue flights and 36% of Southwest flights were also delayed on Saturday, according to the website.