More than 9 million cases on hold: the most affected immigration service forms | Univision Immigration News

When at the end of March the government announced a plan to reduce the backlog in the immigration service, many were left with the idea that the purpose was to speed up the processes of certain benefits, such as legal permanent residence (LPR) or the permit of work (EAD).

But few are aware of which forms or services are most affected and how long it takes USCIS to approve or deny a form.

To find out in detail who is affected and how long the queue is, we consulted two databases of the federal agency and discovered the size of the crisis and which procedures accumulate the largest number of pending applications.

Not in all offices, nor in all procedures are the delays the same. “I can speak to you from my experience and tell you that, for now, the citizenship processes are not as long as in other cities,” immigration attorney Lilia Velásquez, adjunct professor at the University of California in San Diego.

“Some even take up to 9 months to complete, a time that seems reasonable to me,” he says, although at the end of the Barack Obama administration (2016) the wait was four to six months.

But Velásquez indicates that “where we do see delays that do not seem to have a quick solution, it is in the processing of the adjustment of status (to legal permanent resident) through Form I-130. The delays are exorbitant”, he assures.

The USCIS database shows that as of December 31, 2021 there were 1,585,539 petitions for adjustment of status Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative) pending resolution.

The agency has four offices for the processing of this service located in California, Virginia, Texas and Vermont.

Some procedures, such as the adjustment of status to permanent resident of an unmarried son or daughter over 21 years of age, can take between 60.5 to 79 months (6.5 years or 2,370 days), indicates the tool that measures processing times.

Velásquez also explains that, in cases of adoption, the delays are also “serious and unacceptable, as in the rest of the procedures of the immigration service.”

“A mother had an infant child on the island of Guam waiting for the adoption and adjustment of status process to be completed,” he said. “She had to divide her time between the children she had on the mainland and the baby on Guam to ensure her care.”

The lawyer said that the adjustment process took more than 4 years. “Now we are wondering why so much delay, what is the need to have some families separated, why is this happening and what will they do to fix the system?”

“This should not continue to happen, but we do not know what to do to somehow normalize the system and that there are no delays. It will be necessary to demand through the courts of justice, but they are too expensive, ”he pointed out.

Velásquez also said that “the cause of the delays at USCIS remains a secret. Especially with the processing of Forms I-130. Sometimes we feel that we are at a dead end, that there is no light at the end of the tunnel. We need to know this is going to change soon,” he demanded.

These are some of the types of procedures accumulated in the USCIS database pending approval. As of December 31, 2021, there were 8,407,773 cases pending resolution. At the end of March the agency said that the number had exceeded 9 million.