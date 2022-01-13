more than 90,000 contemporary players at the launch on Steam – Nerd4.life

Monster Hunter Rise had a peak of contemporary players definitely high at launch up Steam. There is talk of more than 90,000 people. 90,773 to be precise. We can assume that this is a first sign of success of this version of the game, even if it still has a long way to go.

At the time of writing this news, the contemporary players are 66,300, a figure destined to grow in the next few hours, when the American friends wake up. So the peak could actually be exceeded, considering that the backlash is fixed in the first position of the top 10 best-selling games globally since yesterday.

Monster Hunter Rise seems to have been very well received by the PC community. Currently the official page of the store on Steam reports 1339 reviews written by users, of which 78% positive. The negative ones are mostly centered around a strange bug, which prevents the creation of saves, which hopefully will soon be fixed by Capcom.

If you want to know more about the game, read our Monster Hunter Rise review, in which we wrote:

Monster Hunter Rise is an almost flawless port, which enhances the already remarkable experience offered by the original game thanks to a respectable optimization. The base, on the other hand, is nothing short of granite, being the mechanically best Monster Hunter around. Now all that remains is to evaluate the online stability of the game properly (which should not cause problems, but you never know), but barring unexpected disasters we sincerely believe that this version of the game is the best way to enjoy its excellent system to the fullest. combat.