More than a dozen Spanish scientific societies denounce scales from the 90s for Medicine in 2022

More than a dozen scientific societies have come together to make the security risk visible that the low cost of private healthcare can mean for patients, given the growing dominance of the market by insurers.

In Spain, the practice of private medicine represents 2.6% of GDP and more than 95% of doctors who exercise in it are autonomous. The deterioration in working conditions and the freezing, for decades, of what is paid to the doctor for clinical or surgical acts, harms quality and that can put patient safety at risk. In this sense 13 learned societies physicians have expressed deep concern about the deterioration of Labor conditions in private medicine, through the “Dignified Manifesto”.

In Spain, more than 60,000 doctors They carry out their activity in private assistance. Many of them work with insurance companies and hospital groupss that dominate this economic activity, with more than 11 million insured.

The scientific societies that have signed the ‘Dignified Manifesto’ demand that the working conditions of doctors who work in private healthcare in our country be improved.

The problem arises (in the opinion of the signatories of the document) when the means provided to professionals remain frozen for decades, with scales identical to those of 30 years ago. To this is added the company resistance to incorporate in their coverage, the most advanced and innovative medical, diagnostic and therapeutic acts of each specialty, collected in the gazetteers of their respective scientific societies.

They denounce that the professionalism and ethical commitment of doctors cannot be used by companies in the health sector, to compensate and perpetuate this unfair situation.

Update needed

The gross economic consideration received by doctors from major insurers, in most cases, is around 7-15 euros per act in outpatient consultation, while, for surgeries, the prices are well below the estimated value. What leads to a decline in quality of care, work overload, increased delay times and the frustration of thousands of health workers who cannot provide the best possible care to their patients. Low quality leads to worse medicine and increases the risks for the people who receive it. the doctor can’t work outside to the latest innovations in their specialty or practice medicine that is not the most advanced for sick people.

The doctor cannot work outside the latest innovations in his specialty or practice a Medicine that is not the most advanced for sick people.

For all this, the signatory medical scientific societies of the “Dignified Manifesto” believe that a reasonable update of the employment relationship between doctors and insurance companies, to offer the necessary quality, modernity and safety in medical care for patients. They also claim that the professionalism and ethical commitment of doctors cannot be taken advantage of by companies in the health sector, to compensate and perpetuate this unfair situation.

Societies adhering to the “Dignified Manifesto”: Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV), Spanish Association of Urology (AEU), Spanish Society of Oral and Maxillofacial and Head and Neck Surgery (Secom CyC), Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology ( SEOR), Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER), Spanish Society of Psychiatry and Mental Health (Sepsm), Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology (SEPD), Spanish Society of Neurosurgery (Senec), Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen), Spanish Society of Cardiovascular and Endovascular Surgery (Secce), Spanish Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery (Seacv) and Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy (SEAP).