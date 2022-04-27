More than a friendly, it is the chance to make Tata Martino fall in love

Enrique Martínez Villar and Halftime

The Mexican team will have its first ‘molero’ game of the year 2022 facing Guatemala in Orlando, Florida, but it will be a game in which Gerardo Martino will clear your last doubts to know which players can -or not- fight for the few vacant places on your final list towards the World Cup of Qatar 2022.

Tata Martino still has places available on that list, especially in the position of defenders, that is where they have more possibilities and this duel against the chapines it must serve for that, to clear doubts; In addition, he could look for a center forward who competes with Henry Martin (America) and Rogelio Funes Mori (Scratched).

Arturo “El Palermo” Ortizwho is having a good performance with the UNAM Pumas, Jesus Angle (Tiger) – an old acquaintance of “Tata” Martino- and Israel Kings (Puebla) -who also knows how the Argentine works- are the candidates to fight for that last place as central defender and that Tata could have available. On the other hand, on the same defensive line, players like Cesar Montes (scratched), John Vasquez (Genoa), Hector Moreno (Scratched) and Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo) seem to already have their place secured.

Another position that has a spot available is center forward, where Santiago Gimenez must take advantage of the duel to fill the eye to Martino and fight Henry, as well as Funes Moriwho are not going through a good moment, since Raúl Jiménez is immovable in that position.

In the case of the goal, it will also be a good game to see the performance of Charles Acevedo (Santos Laguna) as against Chile in December to find out if he can be the third goalkeeper for El Tri in Qatar 2022 and take the place of archers like Rodolfo Cota (Lion) and jonathan orozco (Tijuana).

The rest, for a place in the Nations League

understanding that Martino practically closed the nucleus of players for the world Cupthe other players who do not enter Tata’s plans for the World Cup, if they will be able to do so to play the Concacaf Nations League which will be played in June this year.

It is a tournament that, being in the midst of preparing for the world Cupthe strategist has it contemplated to play with young soccer players and that is where many of these elements can come into competition.