MORE THAN A GOAL: PREFERENTIAL LANE FOR MAYORAL

The absence of the championship and the need for Fiorentina to strengthen the department of their own center forward in the light of the whirlwind of events around the figure of Dusan Vlahovic causes there to be a proliferate of candidates and identikit for the attack Viola. Regardless of the Serbian’s future, however, there is a need to protect himself by adding a striker, also because the current alternative is called Kokorin and has collected just 27 minutes this season. Who added up a little more, 100 to be exact, is Borja Mayoral: on the fringes of Mourinho’s Rome project, according to what we have collected is something more than just goal number one. There is a negotiation is in progress, with the Florentine perspective favored by one Bus Lane.

Coming back from 17 goals from last season, the Spanish cannot be satisfied with very little employment found under the guidance of the new coach e he is seriously considering a change of scenery. Already in January. His entourage, which has received a mandate from him to look around, reiterates that the agreement is clear and that until June Mayoral will be with Rome, but it would not be the first time that a team (in this case the real Madrid) interrupts a loan and then immediately makes a new one. Then knowing the past ofagency that follows him, the same as Borja Valero, in addition to the good relations with the Blancos, here is that the preference lane mentioned a little while ago becomes real.

The set off I’m already at work to get everything started in the best possible way: according to what we learned from our editorial staff, Borja Mayoral could arrive in Florence in onerous loan with redemption right, to be assessed whether for 6 or 18 months (in the latter case, more complex, it should first renew). An abundant month before the start of business, Fiorentina tries to play ahead of the market. By choice, but above all by necessity.