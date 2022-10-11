More than a hundred Cuban intellectuals reject an official statement that supports the repression against the people

More than a hundred Cuban artists and intellectuals from inside and outside the island have rejected a statement by official figures that supports the repression of dissent in Cubaand have described it as “mediocre, politically reactionary and socially insensitive”.

The official statement circulated last week, as a result of the most recent protests, under the title “Message from Cuban educators, journalists, writers, artists and scientists to their colleagues from other countries.” The text aroused rejection even before being published in the state media.

In their response to that statement, the artists and intellectuals residing on the Island and abroad point out that “Cuba is a country involved in a multiple crisisaggravated by natural events and external sanctions, but mainly caused by exhaustion of the prevailing economic and political model”.

A country “where a Constitution recognizes rights that are violated in practice by officials and police forces. Where a single party rises above the state and a diverse society in its identities and demands. Where there are more than 1,000 imprisoned citizens for demonstrating and expressing themselves, as do the peoples of other Latin American countries. Where the Government has chosen to invest in hotels instead of addressing the accumulated deficiencies of the population. Where in the last year, by any means and risking their lives, around 200,000 Cubans have escaped. That’s it cuba today“, list the signatories of the response, published by the independent magazine The touch.

“The information of what happens is visible to anyone who wants to see it. Including the testimonies of popular protests that group various claimsranging from mismanagement by the authorities to human desire for freedom. That information is no longer the exclusive patrimony of the official media or institutions,” says the document, signed, among others, by the artist Tania Bruguera, the historian Rafael Rojas, the political scientist Armando Chaguaceda and the writer Antonio José Ponte, deputy director of CUBAN JOURNAL.

The writer Jorge Fernández Era, the actor Carlos Massola, the filmmaker Gretel Medina Mendieta, among other figures, also state that “the official data itself reveals the priorities of government investment and the negative impact of economic policy decisions on the living conditions of the population“.

“Official and independent academics have criticized the Ordering Task, suggesting its correction. Nothing happens. Those responsible for those decisions remain in their posts. lack of political will is evident for a population that demands urgent responses from officials in the face of the growing impoverishment of life”, they maintain.

“Against that population —its urgencies and needs— officials, artists and academics speak out today. They do so with a elitist language, which prioritizes a state agenda over the demands of ordinary people. In a document that denies the humanist values ​​of national history and culture. An intellectually mediocre, politically reactionary and socially insensitive text“, they add.

They regret that among the signatories of the official declaration there are “writers who were repressed” and who now “justify the repression”. Also, “historians and jurists who they disguise the power of the bureaucracy and abandon the real people. Researchers who focus their books and articles on the analysis of popular subjects, racial dynamics or social exclusion, today criminalize the demands and rights of the social groups that yesterday presented in congresses and academic spaceseither at home or abroad.

“Suffice it to say that they had no choice. There always is. It is always possible to choose. At least, not subscribe to the lie that protects abuse and choose, without heroism, silence. But those who have signed this have chosen to support the repression against their people. We, on the other hand, denounce it.”

The declaration, also signed by the sociologist Elaine Acosta González, the writer Enrique del Risco, the Cuban activists Juan Antonio Madrazo Luna, Manuel Cuesta Morúa, the journalists Yusimí Rodríguez López and Boris González Arenas, among others, remains open to new adhesions through from the mail: [email protected] Those who wish to join it must send their name and surnames, profession and an identity document to this address.