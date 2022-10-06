More than a hundred motorcyclists protest in front of the Intrant for alleged abuses by the Digesett in an inspection operation

More than a hundred motorcyclists from various sectors of the capital protest in front of the facilities of the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transport (Intrant) against the recently started control operation of motorcycles.

The group alleges that the agents of the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transport (Digesett) are requisitioning their vehicles regardless of whether they are duly registered or not.

“The Digesett has us in distress, we have all our documentation and that is why we are here,” one of those affected told journalists from Listín Diario.

In a peaceful manner, the motoconchistas from Guachupita, La Ciénaga, Los Guandules, Villa Francisca, Villa Consuelo and San Carlos, stood in front of the dependency demanding that it intervene in the process and prevent the alleged abuses from perpetuating themselves.

“They don’t ask us for registration or papers or anything, all at once for the tow truck,” said one of the protesters.

Police authorities were observed trying to control traffic jam generated on the road due to the large number of motorcycles agglomerated on the site.

Between complaints and excuses, the operation to control motorcycles without registration began yesterday, Wednesday, and consequently, in violation of Law 63-17 on Mobility, Land Transportation, Traffic and Road Safety.

In the foreground, the measure covers the main avenues and streets of the Greater Santo Domingo and the National District.

In these spaces the agents seize motors that circulate in violation of the traffic law, which in the case They are taken to the “El Coco” greyhound track., and fines are imposed on their owners, depending on the number of regulations violated.