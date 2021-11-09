More than a small car it looks like a “spaceship”

Darth Vader would have loved it. This car is reserved for the most ardent fans of the Star Wars saga, now owned by Disney. Take a look at them.

The saga of Star Wars, fruit of the brilliant mind of director and screenwriter Steven Spielberg, has marked more than one generation: if the original series dates back to the 80s, in fact, the franchise has not stopped reserve surprises to the numerous fans of the product, releasing it recently new movies and the TV series “The Mandalorian”.

Perhaps one of the most interesting features of the films in the saga is their presence of incredible vehicles destined to travel in space or to fight on the soil of often hostile planets: perhaps, we will never drive an X Wing or a walker AT-M6 but we can still get on board a Star Wars themed car.

All this thanks to a well-known Italian house which has created in collaboration with a famous Milanese atelier a new utility car ready to take you in uncharted space. Who knows if Darth Vader would have liked it?

The small car that comes from the moon

The car in question is the brand new Fiat 500E Stormtrooper, born from a collaboration between the Fiat group and the Garage Milano atelier that did his best to make the little Turin a real one spaceship small size.

The changes are purely aesthetic: among the details we like the most are the tinted windows – a self-respecting spaceship must resist the pressure of sidereal space – and the helmet of the typical Stormtrooper imperial, stamped on the rims and on the horn and which also gives the car its name.

On Garage Italia we did not find the price but it is a special edition it is to be expected that it will not be very low. The car otherwise behaves like a normal 500: there is no function for interstellar travel through a black hole but Fiat seems to be organizing about it.