More than a story about Beauty Contests!

miss 89 is an amazing series that has an intriguing story and a very dark but also very urgent message.

miss 89 is a sign that local productions not only have a staggering level of production, but that there are more and more more diversity of stories and ways of telling them. Set in Mexico in 1989, the series of StarzPlay is a thriller that makes us rethink our complicated relationship with the beauty, the bodies and all the intricate political and economic webs that are woven behind seemingly empty and superficial events, such as beauty pageants.

Welcome to the Enchanted

For this tape, Ilse Salas (the girls well) became Conception, the leader of The enchanted, farm in charge of the most important beauty pageant in the country that is dedicated to training and preparing the contestants of the competition Miss Mexico. With a tough exterior and focused on keeping the pageant’s sponsors appeased, she is willing to do anything as long as each of the 32 contestants achieves the standards necessary to win. And with a huge team of doctors, nutritionists, and surgeons, she’s willing to tweak (and cut) whatever it takes to make her event go smoothly.

The coldness with which she makes difficult decisions and the way in which she submits to the contestants contrasts with the tension and helplessness that Concepción feels towards her family. His brother Raul (Juan Manuel Bernal) is a ruthless business tycoon who does not hesitate to infuse Conception the same violence with which she attacks against the competitors of the contest.

Their relationship is a complicated web of nuances and tensions, defined by the family hierarchy of a country where men are privileged and where women must learn to use violence who suffer in order to get ahead, and belong to a group with power. The way in which both characters are built and their visions are challenged is one of the great successes of its creator, Lucia Puenzo.

Puenzo managed to impregnate Raúl and Concepción not only with a well-defined personality that affects all the people involved in the story, but also that their complicated relationship is a harsh commentary on what leads women to perpetrate macho attitudes and how society and stigmas are really the main culprits of atrocities being committed.

The Horror of being a product of your times

Raul He is not a typical one-dimensional villain, he is someone we learn to loathe for everything he does in the series, but whose language and expressions can feel very familiar, even normal. In general, the normality with which difficult topics are discussed is one of the creepiest and most attractive attributes of miss 89.

Lucia Puenzo was the one who wrote and directed the series with the production of Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain, who were responsible for producing Spencer, film that secured an Oscar nomination for Kristen Stewart. The idea was to talk about beauty pageants and everything behind them, but the way we see the contestants unfold and how the camera looks at them invariably forces us to talk about how bodies are perceived, when they become merchandise, and to what extent the women who enter that industry really have control, not only of how they look, but also who they date, how they talk, think and even how they feel.

The cast that plays the contestants is a list of great talents: Barbara Lopez is Dolores/Miss Guerrero, Leidi Gutierrez is Jocelyn/Miss Chihuahua, Natasha Dupeyron becomes Isabel/Miss Chihuahua, Coty Camacho as Angeles/Miss Oaxaca, Nuria Vega like Miss Tlaxcala, Constance Andrade like Miss Queretaro, Gethsemane Candle as Miss Guanajuato. Despite being such a large cast, the show manages not only to put them at the center of the plot, but to make them truly the moral axes of the showand through whom we see the reality behind beauty pageants.

A different series

In automatic it is heavy to see them overwhelmed by the measurements of their waist and to achieve the perfect pose. But the series takes the time to spend a while inside the lives and minds of the contestants, they show us where they come from, their aspirations and the reasons behind their participation in the contest.

But in The enchanted, economic forces and political interests attack not only their bodies, but their minds. And the intense battle that results between this suffocating system and the independence of these women is led by Elena (Ximena Romo). Romo’s incredible performance as a woman who decides to fight for the autonomy of the contestants makes the show feel like an intense and different thriller, and her character learns, the hard way, all the weight that beauty has in a society. macho like Mexico.

An intriguing thriller but one that portrays tough themes in a highly exciting way. That’s what you’ll find in miss 89 which premieres on February 27 through Starzplay.

