More than a thousand patients are evicted from hospitals after Hurricane Ian passes through Florida

Health institutions evacuated hundreds of patients in the region of Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday where the passage of the Hurricane Ian interrupted the water supply. At a regional hospital, the wind ripped off part of the roof and flooded the emergency room.

Other health care facilities in Ian’s path, from the Gulf of Mexico coast to the Atlantic, were also evacuating patients due to flooding.

While excess water was the problem in much of the state, at least nine hospitals in Southwest Florida suffered from the opposite problem.

“We have a huge health system in Southwest Florida that lacks water in all of its facilities. And they are quickly approaching the point where they will not be able to serve their patients. That is why it is urgent to transfer these patients”said Mary Mayhew, president of the Florida Hospital Association.

Mayhew said 1,200 patients were being evacuated.

Meanwhile, other hospitals could face bigger problems, he added.

“A major effort has been launched to rescue individuals who will require medical attention. And to identify available hospital beds in the region or elsewhere.”assured.

Hurricane Ian flooded Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte from above and below, as the storm surge inundated its ground-floor emergency room while the wind ripped part of the roof off its intensive care unit, said a doctor who works over there.

Dr. Birgit Bodine spent the night in the hospital, anticipating that a lot of staff would be required due to the storm, “but we didn’t anticipate that the wind would rip the roof off on the fourth floor”said.

The water flooded the Intensive Care Center, forcing the most seriously ill patients – some of them on respirators – to be evacuated to other floors. Staff used towels and plastic buckets to try to pick up the wet debris.

The hospital has four floors, but the patients were concentrated in two due to the damage.