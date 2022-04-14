More than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers surrender after weeks of war, says Russia – El Financiero

Russia assured this Wednesday that more than thousand ukrainian soldiers they have surrendered in the besieged port city of Mariupolin the southeast of the country.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, General Igor Konashenkovpointed out that 1,026 troops from the 36th Marine Brigade surrendered in a metallurgical plant in the city.

Russian forces entered Mariupol in late February and units in the city have run out of supplies.

According to Konashenkov, among the 1,026 Ukrainian marines there were 162 officers and 47 women, and the 151 who were injured received medical attention.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, did not comment on the alleged surrender, but in a post on Twitter he noted that elements of the 36th Marine Brigade had managed to connect with other Ukrainian forces in the city after a “risky maneuver”.

Polish, Baltic leaders travel to kyiv to show their support

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania Y Estonia they traveled to kyiv to meet with their Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In their Twitter posts on Wednesday, the three leaders appeared in front of a Ukrainian train car, but offered no further details about the trip.

“We are visiting Ukraine to show strong support for the Ukrainian people, we will meet with dear friend President Zelenskyy,” said the Estonian president, alar karis in your message.

The delegation was also made up of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda; the one from Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, and the one from Latvia, Egils Levits.