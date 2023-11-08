More than a week later, Apex Legends still doesn’t work on Linux/Steam Deck

One of Steam’s most popular titles, Apex Legends, has been broken on Linux/Steam Deck for over a week after the Ignite update. However, you can fix it yourself if you want to take the risk.

The problem: They seem to have accidentally deleted the Easy Anti-Cheat .so file that needs to work with Proton, so it just won’t let you in because it doesn’t detect that the anti-cheat is there (because it isn’t). Somehow, more than a week later, EA/Respawn hasn’t returned it.

respawn has confirmed They’re looking into it, according to their Trello page which currently lists the fix as “In Progress,” but it’s been in the same status since they added it to their list on October 31. For a Steam Deck verified game, this is a huge annoyance. And since it is note The first time it happens, you wonder why it’s taking so long.

If you want to fix it yourself at your own risk, you just need to take a copy of the missing file (like this one on Reddit from when it happened before) and put it back in the installation folder. The location depends on which Steam library you have it installed in somewhere like /SteamLibrary/steamapps/common/Apex Legends/

This will allow it to work again, but I don’t recommend it, it’s always better to wait for it to be officially fixed. But if you are desperate To play at least it works.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.