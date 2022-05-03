More than €400,000 for Messi’s jersey, brandished during the 2017 Clasico!

The iconic jersey worn by Lionel Messi during the Real Madrid-Barça match in 2017 was sold at auction for more than €400,000.

There are images that remain in the memories. Whether you are a Barça supporter or not, Messi’s jersey held up in front of Santiago Bernabeu supporters during a Clasico remains an extremely strong moment. Having become an iconic marker that we see regularly on social networks, this moment now has a value.

Or rather one of the elements of this moment. Because the shirt worn by Messi that day was sold at auction. Enough to complete a collection with an outfit that will go down in history.

” I do not believe it. The holiest of holy grails for my collection”

Messi’s 500th jersey in the Barça jersey therefore has a new owner. Anishfutbol, ​​that’s his name on Instagram, paid the modest sum of 427,680 euros to recover what he compares to the Holy Grail of jersey collectors. An outfit that caused controversy since many observers had expressed doubts about the authenticity of this jersey and therefore about the good performance of the auction.

But like the outfit worn by Diego Maradona during the World Cup match against England and who recently had an offer to buy more than 4.5 million Euros, Lionel Messi’s jersey has undergone a thorough verification based on photographic experts and on the serial number of this particular evening’s jersey. Published by the collector himself on his Instagram account, the serial number and the authentication certificate therefore gave reason for this sale and it was with a check for more than €400,000 that this enthusiast was able to recover this piece. of collection.

The most expensive Messi shirt in history

Organized by the Goldin company, known to be the number 1 on the collectible card market, this auction of Lionel Messi’s jersey will also have given rise to a new record since the sum of €427,000 disbursed by this happy collector has been established. a new world record for a Pulga jersey. Just that.