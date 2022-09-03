More than half of LGBTQ Southerners say their parents tried to change or suppress their identity, report finds

By Jo Yurcaba NBCnews

Even though public support for pro-LGBTQ policies is at an all-time high, many people queer who live in the south of the country revealed that a family member, friend or professional who gives them care tried to change their LGBTQ identity, according to a new survey.

More than half, or about 58%, of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer living in 13 southern states reported that a parent, relative, friend or professional who cares for them tried to change or repress their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a survey released this week by the Campaign for Southern Equality, which promotes LGBTQ equality across the South.

Some groups were more likely to report these efforts: More than two-thirds of transgender participants (68.7%) and participants of color (67.5%) reported experiencing these efforts, compared to 50.8% of cisgender and 57.4% of white participants.

[El hospital infantil de Boston denuncia amenazas por promover servicios para jóvenes transgénero]

Younger LGBTQ Southerners, ages 18 to 24, were also more likely to report that a family member, friend, or care provider tried to change or repress their identity (64.4%) compared with those age 25 and older ( 51.1%).

The Southern Campaign for Equality partnered with Campus Pride, which advocates for LGBTQ inclusion and safety in America’s colleges and universities, to survey 4,146 LGBTQ Southerners in the fall of 2021. The new survey questions spanned family, faith, education and health.

Austin H. Johnson, director of the Center for Research and Policy at the Campaign for Equality South and an assistant professor of sociology at Kenyon College, said in a statement that the dominant narrative emerging from the survey data “is that thousands of individuals across the South are not receiving the social support they need and deserve at home, in schools and in their communities.

[Golpean a una pareja en Washington D.C. y les insultan con gritos de odio homófobo y alusiones a la viruela del mono]

“This lack of support and inclusion disempowers them and can cause detrimental harm to their mental and physical well-being, especially when that lack of support is compounded by outright state-sponsored discrimination, such as the passage of anti-LGBTQ laws. “, he claimed.

Among other data, the survey revealed that more than two-thirds (68.82%) of respondents who identify as spiritual or religious reported feeling alienated or discouraged from participating in their religious community due to their LGBTQ identity.

More than a third (33.9%) of all LGBTQ respondents reported that they had attempted to repress or change their sexual orientation or gender identity in a religious setting, with participants ages 18-24 most likely to report such efforts (44.1%) compared to respondents age 25 and older (30.7%).

The survey also asked LGBTQ Southerners about their physical and mental health. Most participants rated their physical health as fair (43.42%) or good (37.48%), although most also rated their mental health as poor (28.7%) or fair (40.2%). More than half of surveyed LGBTQ Southerners (56%) reported having suicidal thoughts, and more than one in 10 (13.5%) reported having attempted suicide at least once.

Shane L. Windmeyer, founder and CEO of Campus Pride, said in a statement that “it is especially concerning that younger people tend to perceive and receive less emotional, mental and physical support and resources than older respondents.”

“LGBTQ+ youth are compelled to muster immense strength and resilience to combat marginalization and isolation, and it is vital that we do all we can, at every level of society, to support and affirm them for who they are,” he said. Windmeyer.

[Desde prohibir libros hasta proponer la ley ‘No digas gay’: los niños LGBTQ sienten que quieren “borrarlos” de las aulas]

The survey recommends that schools “take a proactive approach to inclusion,” making a clear statement of intent against discrimination of LGBTQ students and the inclusion of queer students in school policies.

It also recommends that schools create privacy policies that don’t “reveal” LGBTQ students to their family or others without their knowledge and permission, a recommendation that contradicts guidance some teachers say they’ve received because of new state laws.

“Given both the findings of this report and the anti-LGBTQ sentiment among many school boards and decision-makers across the South, it is clear that much of the harm experienced by younger LGBTQ individuals occurs in the community. school,” the authors wrote in the report’s conclusion.

“Regardless of the political and cultural attacks in the South, and the lack of protection by the institutions we rely on as Southerners, the LBGTQ community in the South is really just that: a community, one with an overwhelming amount of love. , acceptance, joy and beauty,” he explained.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more resources.